New voting laws draw parallels to 1965 at Waterloo Voting Rights March

WATERLOO -- Larry Stumme was in Selma, Alabama, on March 9, 1965, marching with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis on what became known as "Turnaround Tuesday."
It was the second of three marches that eventually culminated in a Selma-to-Montgomery march and the signing later that year of the Voting Rights Act.
Stumme was proud to see civil disobedience lead to "the greatest law," he said, that outlawed discriminatory voting practices like literacy tests that had been used by Southern states to prevent Black people from voting.
But now, Stumme sees the past repeating itself in the form of several Republican-led states passing laws to limit voting once again.
"That tension that was back in '65 is alive today in 2021," Stumme told a crowd of a few dozen gathered at Lincoln Park in Waterloo on Thursday evening, encouraging them to research the federal For the People Act, which he said would undo those laws.
Several speakers at the annual Voting Rights March, which commemorates the Selma-to-Montgomery marches, warned the woes of 56 years ago are coming back around. But they are also inspiring a new generation to fight back.
"It is ever more important today as it was 50 years ago, as it was 100 years ago, to fight things like this," said Nilvia Reyes Rodriguez, the Waterloo chapter president of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
Rodriguez noted LULAC of Iowa recently filed a legal challenge to a new law that shortens the state’s early voting period, the time in which voters can request and return an absentee ballot and when the polls close on Election Day, saying it creates an undue burden on the right to vote promised in the Iowa Constitution.
"We know that about 15% of the voters here in Iowa are people of color," she said. "That's no coincidence that after a record turnout year, we see laws like this come across the table."
The Rev. Abraham Funchess started the rainy procession from the park to the Riverloop Amphitheatre and back by reciting the history of the three Selma marches.
Marchers were attacked by both white supremacists and state troopers, and some were killed. Finally President Lyndon Johnson sent federal troops to accompany marchers on the 54-mile journey. Tens of thousands marched the route for five days.
"So anybody who was thinking about turning around today, I want you to keep in mind that there were people who sacrificed much, much more than what you are sacrificing today, out here in a little bit of rain," Funchess said.
Those sacrifices won't be in vain as long as they're remembered, Black Hawk County NAACP president LaTanya Graves said.
"So often they tell us to forget the past," she said. "We cannot forget our stories. So we will and we shall and we must never forget the past."