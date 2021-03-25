New voting laws draw parallels to 1965 at Waterloo Voting Rights March

Rodriguez noted LULAC of Iowa recently filed a legal challenge to a new law that shortens the state’s early voting period, the time in which voters can request and return an absentee ballot and when the polls close on Election Day, saying it creates an undue burden on the right to vote promised in the Iowa Constitution.

"We know that about 15% of the voters here in Iowa are people of color," she said. "That's no coincidence that after a record turnout year, we see laws like this come across the table."

The Rev. Abraham Funchess started the rainy procession from the park to the Riverloop Amphitheatre and back by reciting the history of the three Selma marches.

Marchers were attacked by both white supremacists and state troopers, and some were killed. Finally President Lyndon Johnson sent federal troops to accompany marchers on the 54-mile journey. Tens of thousands marched the route for five days.

"So anybody who was thinking about turning around today, I want you to keep in mind that there were people who sacrificed much, much more than what you are sacrificing today, out here in a little bit of rain," Funchess said.

Those sacrifices won't be in vain as long as they're remembered, Black Hawk County NAACP president LaTanya Graves said.