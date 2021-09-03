New vacation, sick pay for vaccinated employees on top of mandate, Tyson announces

WATERLOO -- One of the area's largest employers, and one whose employees bore the brunt of an early 2020 surge of COVID-19 illness, has announced new benefits for employees who are vaccinated.

Tyson Foods, which owns Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo, said Friday they would begin offering fully vaccinated employees "up to 20 hours of paid sick leave per year" starting Jan. 1, with new hires receiving one week of vacation after six months.

Tyson announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in early August, with employees generally having until Nov. 1 to complete their vaccines. The company says it's providing vaccine clinics on site, and offering employees $200 to get vaccines as well.

“These measures are the latest examples of our ongoing efforts to make Tyson the most sought-after place to work, while reinforcing the importance team members’ health and safety,” said Johanna Söderström, the executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Tyson Foods, in a statement.

The company said more than 75% of employees at their U.S. locations had so far received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or more than 90,000 employees, with over 30,000 of those employees getting a vaccine after the vaccine mandate was announced, Tyson said.