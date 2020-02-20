NEW UPDATE: Cedar Falls fire disputes Maple Lanes report

“WFR 300 assigned CFR 501 to make entry ... CFR 501 did not make entry, but assisted with hose line. WFR 300 assigned CFR 502 to make entry ... CFR 502 did not make entry on this corner,” the report reads. “WFR 300 assigned CFR 511 to make roof access on the building’s bravo side. CFR 511 would later report that they are in the area but cannot get close enough.”

At one point, the ladder truck was assigned to get a report on roof conditions, but “CFR 511 did not move to this location and fill the assignment.” Another Cedar Falls engine used a ground ladder to get the report instead.

Bostwick slammed Luck’s report, saying he speculated it related to “the controversy of PSOs” in Cedar Falls. A special Cedar Falls City Council meeting on the public safety officer model was held Thursday night.

“It’s completely untrue — 501 did make entry to the building, they absolutely did,” Bostwick said, noting he was on the scene and in “constant communication” with Luck during the fire. “We had firefighters inside the building, helping manage the hose line.”

Bostwick also said 511, the ladder truck, couldn’t reach the building due to a large-diameter hose in the way, so another unit helped out.