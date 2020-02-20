NEW UPDATE: Cedar Falls fire disputes Maple Lanes report

WATERLOO — Cedar Falls fire officials angrily reacted to a Waterloo battalion chief’s report that Cedar Falls fire units didn’t complete assigned duties during the Maple Lanes fire Feb. 4.
Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick called that report “completely untrue.”
And Waterloo Fire Rescue Chief Pat Treloar downplayed the dispute, saying he was “pleased” with Cedar Falls’ response.
"CFFR Crew 501 did make entry into the building and assisted with a hose line," Treloar said in an email to The Courier on Thursday night. "The original report released this morning incorrectly stated that 501 did not make entry."
"... To set the record straight Cedar Falls Fire Rescue personnel performed duties on scene in a professional and safe manner."
At issue was the first page of a 33-page report on the fire at Maple Lanes Bowling Center that caused an estimated $500,000 in damage. The owner said Thursday the damage may be in "the millions." A description of the scene by Waterloo Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Troy Luck notes several instances where Cedar Falls firefighting units were given assignments they did not carry out.
About halfway through his report, Luck states Cedar Falls fire engines and a ladder truck — identified as CFR 501, 502 and 511 — were taking direction from Luck’s unit, identified as WFR 300. Cedar Falls units were assigned tasks like backing up other units or helping with access to the building and the roof.
“WFR 300 assigned CFR 501 to make entry ... CFR 501 did not make entry, but assisted with hose line. WFR 300 assigned CFR 502 to make entry ... CFR 502 did not make entry on this corner,” the report reads. “WFR 300 assigned CFR 511 to make roof access on the building’s bravo side. CFR 511 would later report that they are in the area but cannot get close enough.”
At one point, the ladder truck was assigned to get a report on roof conditions, but “CFR 511 did not move to this location and fill the assignment.” Another Cedar Falls engine used a ground ladder to get the report instead.
You have free articles remaining.
Bostwick slammed Luck’s report, saying he speculated it related to “the controversy of PSOs” in Cedar Falls. A special Cedar Falls City Council meeting on the public safety officer model was held Thursday night.
“It’s completely untrue — 501 did make entry to the building, they absolutely did,” Bostwick said, noting he was on the scene and in “constant communication” with Luck during the fire. “We had firefighters inside the building, helping manage the hose line.”
Bostwick also said 511, the ladder truck, couldn’t reach the building due to a large-diameter hose in the way, so another unit helped out.
“He doesn’t know everything that’s going on at that scene when he’s got 50 firefighters there,” Bostwick said. “Clearly he doesn’t know, or he’s not telling the truth. They were inside the building, they were up on the roof.”
Luck could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Treloar noted at a chaotic fire scene, crews can be pulled in other directions or have good reasons for not being able to complete an assignment.
“We’ll say to an engine, ‘Hey, move up,’ and they don’t move up because there’s a 5-inch charged hose line in the way, and you’re in the command vehicle and you didn’t see that hose line,” Treloar said. “Sometimes you say, ‘Hey, go in this door,’ and another crew says, ‘Come with us.’”
Treloar said “every battalion chief has a different way of writing reports,” and those commenting on Luck’s report on social media could be unaware of that.
“Some people are trying to make a story of things that we don’t think is a story,” he said.
Overall, Treloar was “pleased with the Cedar Falls response,” as well as the other fire departments, like Hudson, Evansdale and Raymond, that assisted in battling the Maple Lanes fire.
“I can tell you it didn’t affect our operations with the fire one bit, and we’re appreciative of them responding to our mutual aid request,” Treloar said.