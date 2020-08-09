New UNI partnership allows for convenient farmers market shopping

In the Cedar Valley, the Curbside Market program will be available for shoppers at College Hill Farmers Market and Waterloo Urban Farmers Market. Clear Lake Farmers Market and the North Iowa Farmers Market in Mason City also have implemented the program.

Products include fresh produce, baked goods, jam, chapstick, face masks, popcorn, books, energy bites, granola, plants, and homemade greeting cards, with more items being added each week.

The program launched this year after receiving a USDA grant through the national Farmers Market Promotion Program.

The grant was written in June of last year, before anyone knew of the looming shutdown due to COVID-19. The focus was to make shopping for local foods more convenient as many large chain grocery stores began offering online shopping.

Both the Waterloo and College Hill market saw a dip in customers as the season began this year followed by a sharp increase. Huegerich expects numbers to stay high as the peak season for Iowa begins.

“Just about any vegetable that can be grown in Iowa is ready,” she said.

DaQuan Campbell, manager of the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market and producer at WE Arose Gardens, said he’s happy to offer more options for purchasing local food.