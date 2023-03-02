CEDAR FALLS — Laura Gleissner naturally gravitated to a group of students gathered just inside the door at the UNI Gallery of Art. As they gazed around at a display of photography, she engaged them with questions about their interest in the arts and filled them in on the exhibition hanging on the walls.

As the gallery’s new director, and an artist and teacher, Gleissner’s enthusiasm was understandable. She wanted the visitors to feel both welcome and inspired by the gallery’s display of creativity and talent.

“I’m excited to be here,” said Gleissner, a 2009 UNI graduate. “It’s interesting going from having been a student and graduating from UNI to being back on campus and on staff.”

She is re-acquainting herself with the community, campus and the UNI Department of Art. “There are just a handful of professors still here that I knew from when I was a student,” said Gleissner, a Waverly native. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in studio art at UNI and a master of fine arts in painting degree from Northern Illinois University.

“We are so excited to have Laura working with us,” said Elizabeth Sutton, head of the UNI Department of Art. “She has a wide range of abilities, including studio teaching and videography. She will bring a lot of energy to art classes and to the Gallery of Art programming.”

Gleissner has served for eight years as gallery director of the Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery and as associate professor of art at Upper Iowa University in Fayette. She has lived and worked in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Japan and Italy and has lead gallery-sponsored trips of students, faculty and community members to such destinations as London, Paris and Naples. In May, she’ll be leading a group to Spain.

But she couldn’t pass up the opportunity at her alma mater. “I was ready for something different. The UNI Gallery of Art space is about five times larger. I appreciate the crossover with faculty and students using the gallery and its permanent collection as a classroom resource.”

Traditionally, the UNI Gallery has presented exhibitions featuring guest artists, UNI students, faculty members and alumni.

There are more than 4,000 artworks in the permanent collection, including paintings, prints, ceramics, photography, sculpture, mixed media, books, drawings, 15th century illuminated manuscripts, even playing cards. The broad-based collection began in the 1930’s and houses iconic artists like Rembrandt, Picasso, Andy Warhol, Grant Wood and Salvador Dali, along with such well-known Iowa artists as Dean Schwarz, Nina Ward and Marjorie Nuhn.

“My goal is to learn more about the collection, to learn the pieces and the stories. I’d also like to fill in some of the gaps in the collection, adding more works by women and people of color,” Gleissner explained.

She has a passion for planning and organizing and the desire to provide experiential art programming for students and the public. With her new studio space at the Kamerick Art Building, Gleissner also wants to focus a little more on her own artmaking and “show students what it is to be a working artist.” She will teach a course in 3D foundations of art next fall.

“I am committed to crafting active learning environments, fostering the understanding of historical and cultural foundations and providing unique opportunities for students to learn collaboratively while working together in the community,” she explained.

Gleissner is open to building new connections in the community. “I’d like to see what opportunities are available to connect or collaborate. I’d also like to see the gallery used more as a community space.”

She replaces long-time gallery director Darrell Taylor, who retired earlier this year after nearly 20 years.

“I have so much respect for Darrell Taylor and the work he has accomplished. Darrell transformed the gallery into a space where students felt welcome to learn and exhibit, and community members were excited to know what show to see next,” Sutton said.

Taylor was instrumental in creating Friends of the Permanent Art Collection and Gallery and Museum Studies certificate.

For more information on the UNI Gallery of Art, or to learn about upcoming events and exhibitions, go online to gallery.uni.edu.

