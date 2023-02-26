WATERLOO — With a garage full of bags of clothes and boxes of housewares, Karmin Teague is looking to replace a once heavily used service in Waterloo.

Cedar Valley Thrift and Outreach Outlet is set to open sometime in March at 1109 E. Fourth St.

After the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store closed near downtown Waterloo in 2019, Teague saw a need in the community.

“I guess it’s really missed,” Teague said. “There’s resources out here, but everybody doesn’t know where they are and where they’re located.”

St. Vincent de Paul moved its food pantry and community outreach services into the former thrift store building at 320 Broadway St. Case workers still serve clients with food, clothing, housewares and furniture — just without the retail aspect.

Teague is hoping to provide not just clothes and items for a home but basic necessities as well, such as soap and toothbrushes. The building isn’t big enough for furniture, but she will have a storage unit to hold such items with listings posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

Nothing will cost more than $8, she said. The plan is to have $5 bag days and $1 sale days once a week. She’s hoping the store will be open Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

She is still looking for houseware donations and a truck to move merchandise.

As the name suggests, the store will also serve as an outreach center. Right now, Teague is planning on having an employment center where people can look for jobs on the computer and submit resumes. She also bought a fax machine with her own money.

Teague noted the old St. Vincent de Paul was a community center of sorts for people who didn’t get out much.

“That’s what we’re missing,” she said. “It’s just people not knowing where to go and how to get help, or even if there’s somebody that cares. Sometimes just knowing that you can come to some place and talk to somebody and they listen to you, even though you might not leave with an answer.”

Teague, a MercyOne patient care assistant, said she’s “walked in everybody’s footsteps” at her job. From dealing with people in jail to those with addiction problems and mental health issues, there’s nothing she won’t understand.

“I want all walks of life,” she said. “Just because it says east Waterloo means nothing. Color means nothing. Nationality means nothing. It’s brotherhood, community, sisterhood, the works.”

