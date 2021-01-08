New themed bar opens on Main Street in Cedar Falls

WATERLOO – Guests can travel back in time to the Prohibition era at a new establishment on Main Street. Mob Bar features scenes and sounds from the Roaring 20s, which saw the rise of flappers, jazz music and speakeasies.

New Yorker Brian Cohen opened Mob Bar at 419 Main St. on New Year’s Eve. The upstairs portion of the venue will be called Moonlight Cowgirls, open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. The two-story location is the former home of several restaurants, including myVerona, Primo and Figaro Figaro.

Cohen, who has owned and operated bars and nightclubs for more than 20 years, opened his first Mob Bar in Los Angeles one month before the pandemic shut down all bars and restaurants.

In California, stringent restrictions are still in effect with most counties under stay-at-home orders. Cohen said many bars and restaurants will not recover from the shutdowns.

“It’s been a really rough year, and there’s no end in sight,” he said. “In California I don’t even have a shot.”

Seeing an opportunity in states with eased restrictions, Cohen decided to open Mob Bar in Cedar Falls and Galveston, Texas.