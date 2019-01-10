CEDAR FALLS — A new monthly speaker series is being offered in 2019 at the Hartman Reserve Interpretive Center.
People can stop by at 2 p.m. the second Sunday of each month to enjoy different speakers on topics related to the mission of Hartman Reserve.
This Sunday’s speaker is Sarah Carter, who will present her research on the history of Hartman Reserve.
No registration is needed, and there is no cost.
Carter worked the last two years to create an online archive containing digital versions of Hartman photos, documents, oral histories, and artifacts. The archive will soon be available to the public
She will discuss the pre-history of the land, the YMCA camp that was created in 1938 through a financial gift from John C. Hartman, and the events that shaped Hartman since Black Hawk County purchased the area in 1976.
