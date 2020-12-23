New senior living facility planned for Pinnacle Prairie in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s zoning commission got its first look at a new senior living facility proposed for the Pinnacle Prairie area in southeast Cedar Falls, slated to be built next year.

The Pinnacle Prairie Senior Living Facility, owned by Greenhill Estates and developed by Nelson Construction and Development, will be built along the east side of Prairie Parkway northeast of Caraway Lane, according to documents revealed at the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday.

Plans include 49 assisted living beds, 32 “memory care” beds, 27 “carefree living” rooms and one guest room on 5.54 acres once the site plan and final plat for the development are both approved, likely sometime next year.

The owner plans to employ 36 people at the new facility, according to documents. The plan calls for extending both the 5-foot sidewalk along Prairie Parkway to Green Creek Road, as well as extending the 10-foot Pinnacle Prairie recreational trail from the northeastern edge of the lot to the sidewalk.

“There are two items that the city is currently resolving with the applicant,” said City Planner Jaydevsinh “JD” Atodaria. He said they involve confirming a storm water maintenance and repair agreement as well as “some technical errors” involving the lot lines.