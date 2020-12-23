New senior living facility planned for Pinnacle Prairie in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — The city’s zoning commission got its first look at a new senior living facility proposed for the Pinnacle Prairie area in southeast Cedar Falls, slated to be built next year.
The Pinnacle Prairie Senior Living Facility, owned by Greenhill Estates and developed by Nelson Construction and Development, will be built along the east side of Prairie Parkway northeast of Caraway Lane, according to documents revealed at the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday.
Plans include 49 assisted living beds, 32 “memory care” beds, 27 “carefree living” rooms and one guest room on 5.54 acres once the site plan and final plat for the development are both approved, likely sometime next year.
The owner plans to employ 36 people at the new facility, according to documents. The plan calls for extending both the 5-foot sidewalk along Prairie Parkway to Green Creek Road, as well as extending the 10-foot Pinnacle Prairie recreational trail from the northeastern edge of the lot to the sidewalk.
“There are two items that the city is currently resolving with the applicant,” said City Planner Jaydevsinh “JD” Atodaria. He said they involve confirming a storm water maintenance and repair agreement as well as “some technical errors” involving the lot lines.
“Those should be resolved here shortly,” said Nick Bettis, an engineer with Axiom Consultants, which is heading up the design of the project.
Another issue has to do with the Pinnacle Prairie master plan, developed by Merrill Oster and Lockard Development, who agreed in 2015 to landscape the nearby roundabout. That hasn’t yet been completed.
“It’s been a long time, and no improvements have been done so far,” Atodaria said, though he noted Oster and the city agreed that afternoon to a $40,000 cash escrow for the estimated costs of those improvements.
Two neighbors submitted letters registering traffic concerns about the facility, though city engineers have signed off on the plan, said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager.
“This was all studied at the time when it was designed,” she said, noting the center median and a “right in, right out” only access along Prairie Parkway should alleviate any turning concerns.
