New senior living facility in Cedar Falls approved, goes to council

CEDAR FALLS — A new senior living facility is one step closer to starting construction in the Pinnacle Prairie area in Cedar Falls.

The 109-unit Pinnacle Prairie Senior Living Facility, owned by Greenhill Estates and developed by Nelson Construction and Development, was unanimously recommended to the Cedar Falls City Council by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at its Wednesday evening meeting.

The facility will be built along the east side of Prairie Parkway, northeast of Caraway Lane. Plans include 49 assisted living beds, 32 “memory care” beds, 27 “carefree living” rooms and one guest room on 5.54 acres once the site plan and final plat for the development are both approved by council, possibly as soon as Tuesday.

Planner Jaydevsinh Atodaria noted the facility would only be approved if the 11.9-acre final plat was also approved — which the commission recommended to the council Wednesday as well — and the developer agreed to establish a cash escrow to provide a guarantee to the city to finish agreed-upon improvements to nearby Goldenrod Way as well as the landscaping along the adjacent roundabout.

A traffic study recommended a “right-in, right-out” driveway off of Pinnacle Parkway, sparking concerned letters from some neighbors.