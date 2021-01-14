New senior living facility in Cedar Falls approved, goes to council

CEDAR FALLS — A new senior living facility is one step closer to starting construction in the Pinnacle Prairie area in Cedar Falls.
The 109-unit Pinnacle Prairie Senior Living Facility, owned by Greenhill Estates and developed by Nelson Construction and Development, was unanimously recommended to the Cedar Falls City Council by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission at its Wednesday evening meeting.
The facility will be built along the east side of Prairie Parkway, northeast of Caraway Lane. Plans include 49 assisted living beds, 32 “memory care” beds, 27 “carefree living” rooms and one guest room on 5.54 acres once the site plan and final plat for the development are both approved by council, possibly as soon as Tuesday.
Planner Jaydevsinh Atodaria noted the facility would only be approved if the 11.9-acre final plat was also approved — which the commission recommended to the council Wednesday as well — and the developer agreed to establish a cash escrow to provide a guarantee to the city to finish agreed-upon improvements to nearby Goldenrod Way as well as the landscaping along the adjacent roundabout.
A traffic study recommended a “right-in, right-out” driveway off of Pinnacle Parkway, sparking concerned letters from some neighbors.
“There’s some concern about Prairie Parkway, the speed and the fact that this whole operation will be a righthand in, righthand out,” said commissioner Dale Schrad. “I’ve been on Prairie Parkway many times, and the traffic does not follow — if you followed the speed limit, people would be roaring by.”
Nick Bettis, an engineer with Axiom Consultants, which is heading up the design of the project, said it was for those reasons that the driveway was designed that way.
“You don’t have those left-turn movements that will cause queueing issues and congestion,” Bettis said.
Commission members agreed they believed the traffic study had been followed properly.
“I think the project looks really great, and is a great spot for it — that’s getting to be the senior living area for our city,” said commissioner Lea Ann Saul.