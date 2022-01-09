New salon Doll House Bundles opens on Kimball Ave. in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Taneia Galloway’s previous salon, The Red Room, was tucked away in the lower level of a triplex building, hidden from view and only around 400 square feet when she opened it in 2016.

That was too small — and too unknown — to expand into the kind of salon Galloway envisioned by last May, when she decided to look for a new space.

“This is a dramatic change,” Galloway said, standing inside The Doll House Bundles Collection, at 2124 Kimball Ave. in the Ridgeway Plaza in Waterloo. “I can see myself growing here.”

Galloway, Doll House’s owner and a licensed professional stylist, opened the first weekend in December providing “elite natural hair services,” she said.

“I would say that my expertise is in hair growth and hair maintenance,” she said.

That includes hair extensions, wigs, custom-branded hair bonnets, silk press and other services. She also creates and sells her own brand of sea moss, Boobies Wild Crafted Sea Moss, a consumable gel Galloway says helps build up the immune system, as well as women’s apparel and footwear under The Doll House Boutique.

The popularity of Galloway’s hair extensions, or bundles, is one of the reasons she changed the name of her salon. The bundles, as well as the U-part wigs — which run from straight to loose waves to deep, curly waves — are designed to be protective styles, keeping the underlying hair healthy.

“African-American women love to have their hair braided so that it grows underneath, but we also like to look really nice,” Galloway said. “So the bundle itself just kind of gives us a versatile option to have our hair grow, and also have it look very stylish while the hair underneath is growing.”

The most popular, she says, are either the body wave or deep wave wigs and extensions.

“Women love the body wave because it’s so versatile,” Galloway said. “It straightens completely straight, but also is kind of like an ice-cream bounce to it initially.”

Her stylists include dread loctician Lesley Arndt, a soon-to-be-starting esthetician who will do waxing, eyebrows and makeup, and she has space for at least one more stylist.

Galloway is also a recent graduate of the Black Business and Entrepreneurship Accelerator, part of the 24/7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium.

“That was another way for a lot of people to know that I’m here,” she said.

Though she’s been busy, she’s also working on Doll House’s interior design, including greenery on the walls inspired by a recent trip to Tulum, Mexico.

“It was so beautiful and intimate and tropical, I’m like, ‘I want to implement some of that into my space,’” Galloway said.

And while that part’s still coming along, business has been booming.

“People love it,” Galloway said. “So now I want to flourish: I want to build a brand and become better. ... I’m super excited to be back.”

