New restaurant and music venue opening in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — Go in and get yourself a seat, a drink, a plate, and pay – not necessarily in that order. That’s the process to follow at Bryan’s Blue Plate.
Downtown’s newest restaurant opens Nov. 1 in the Best Western Plus Executive Residency. Located at 205 W. Fourth St., Bryan Sink’s newest creation is a restaurant featuring a changing, inexpensive special – or blue plate.
“I’m trying to capitalize on the quality side … and low to moderate prices,” Sink said. The term “blue plate special” was first coined in the late 1800s and popularized during the Great Depression. His blue plates will be about $12.99.
He will also focus on “meat and three” – or a choice of meat and three sides – for his offerings. Some options Sink will include are baked chicken, gluten-free meatloaf, sliced ham, mashed potatoes, hamburger platters, tenderloin platters and hot beef and turkey sandwiches.
Customers shouldn’t expect a wait staff, though. “No one wants to wait tables anymore,” Sink said.
Instead, people will go into the kitchen to choose their meal and watch the chefs prepare it. Customers will then exit through the same door, get their own drink and sit down at their table.
Sink will have a total staff of about 12 people. This includes half of the crew from GR Kitchen and Taps, the restaurant previously located in the hotel space. The same staff has done all the painting and cleaning for the new restaurant.
The restaurant also has two stages for music. Sink said this will be downtown Waterloo’s third music venue, along with Jameson’s and Screaming Eagle across the river.
On Thursday nights there will be blues performed by a house band led by Bob Dorr. Dorr was inducted into the Iowa Rock ’n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame in 2000. He was formerly leader of The Blue Band, which was inducted into the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame in 2005, and continues singing with other combos.
Local musician Jacob Lampman will also have two regular house bands playing jazz and blues.
Sink may step out of the kitchen every once and a while to play drums or guitar.
Northern Iowa Panthers and Cedar Falls graduates, from left, Trey Campbell , Chase Courbat, Landon Wolf and Hunter Jacobson pose for a photo during the Panthers' men's basketball media day on Monday at McCleod Center in Cedar Falls.
Northern Iowa Panthers and Cedar Falls High School graduates, from left, Trey Campbell, Chase Courbat, Landon Wolf and Hunter Jacobson pose for a photo during the Panthers' men's basketball media day on Monday at McCleod Center in Cedar Falls.
