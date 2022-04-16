 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New principal named at Bunger

WATERLOO — Zach O’Brien has been named the new Bunger Middle School principal, pending board approval. Currently the assistant principal at Waterloo West High School, O’Brien has worked at Waterloo Schools since 2005 as a special education teacher, English teacher, and performance based Diploma Academy coordinator prior to becoming assistant principal at West High School in 2015.

“I am very honored and excited to be named the next principal of Bunger Middle School. I look forward to working with students, staff, parents, stakeholders, and the community,” said O’Brien.

A Fort Dodge native and a graduate of Fort Dodge Senior High School, O’Brien graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in teaching with a focus on secondary English and a Master’s Degree in educational leadership.

O’Brien replaces principal Larry Martin.

