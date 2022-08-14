New president of VGM & Associates named

WATERLOO — VGM Group Inc. has named Jeremy Stolz president of VGM & Associates. He has served as interim president since June.

He will also continue his role as president of VGM Fulfillment and as a member of the VGM senior leadership team.

“I am thrilled to have Jeremy Stolz step into this important role at VGM. He is an exceptional leader with impeccable integrity – the right leader for VGM & Associates,” VGM Group CEO Mike Mallaro said in a news release. “Under Jeremy’s leadership, VGM Fulfillment has grown significantly, serving even more customers and expanding the scope of services offered.

“His ability to build an outstanding team and find innovative and collaborative solutions, and his penchant to find win-win outcomes, have made VGM one of the nation’s fastest-growing distributors of health care products direct to the home,” added Mallaro. “At VGM & Associates, he will apply these skills and his experience to lead these communities and further evolve our offerings to meet the needs of the home medical equipment (HME) industry members and partners we serve.”

Stolz began his VGM career in 2003 at VGM & Associates. In 2009, he was tapped to lead VGM’s venture to help HME companies enhance their CPAP resupply business. That venture became VGM Fulfillment and later expanded beyond CPAP interfaces to provide an array of specialized healthcare products directly to user homes.

Stolz was promoted to president of VGM Fulfillment in 2017. VGM Fulfillment’s tremendous growth has been driven by leveraging the company’s traditional group purchasing concept to resupply. After starting in 2009 with a small warehouse space and manual processes, VGM Fulfillment now operates four warehouses across the nation using state-of-the-art technology, and has 250 employee owners.