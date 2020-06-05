New policies in place for Hartman Reserve

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS – Black Hawk County Conservation has updated policies for Hartman Reserve in light of the pandemic.

Hartman Reserve buildings are now open to only registered summer camp and program participants. Anyone entering the nature center buildings will be asked to wear a mask as per Black Hawk County policy. The restroom that is accessible from the outdoors on the southeast side of the Interppretive building is now open daily from sunrise to sunset. Trails are always open sunrise to sunset.

The Interpretive Center Community Room and Buckles Building are available for rent if State of Iowa guidelines for public and private gatherings are followed. Call (319) 277-2187 for information and to learn about the guidelines.

Summer youth camps are being offered with adjustments made for social distancing and other safety factors. 2nd Sunday Speaker Series is now offered as a free virtual program every second Sunday of the month at 2 p.m. through the Hartman website and Facebook pages. Forest bathing for adults is now offered as a virtual experience, with in-person walks planned for the future. Participants need only to have their cell phone to experience the audio-only forest bathing event by themselves on a trail at Hartman Reserve, at any natural setting of their choice, or even in their own backyard.

Safety policies for camps and programs and new registration guidelines for each are at www.BlackHawkCountyParks.com under the Events menu. Conservation staff thanks you for your understanding and support for these interim solutions. Please call (319) 277-2187 with any questions.