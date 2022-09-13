New PCT trainee program accepting applications

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health — Allen Hospital has announced the launch of its new patient care technician (PCT) trainee program.

Applications for its first mini and full semester sessions are due by Nov. 1.

Trainees accepted and hired into the program will begin working on an inpatient unit at Allen Hospital and receive a $3,000 sign-on bonus after successfully completing the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course at Hawkeye Community College and passing the state test.

Both the course and test will be paid for by Allen Hospital.

The program aims to help remove barriers for individuals who desire to start or advance their career in healthcare.

For more information, contact Paige.Emerson@unitypoint.org or (319) 235-3961.