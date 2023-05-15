CEDAR FALLS — It is not uncommon for churches to close down and be repurposed for different uses.

That may be what happens to the former First Church of Christ Scientist building at 701 W. Sixth St.

Bar-M LLC purchased the building for $155,000 in February. Company spokesperson Juli Morris said she would prefer to see it become a “holistic” space offering mind, body, and spirit services to promote health and wellness.

About a half dozen inquiries have been received for the property at the corner of Walnut and Sixth streets. She said the owners have heard a variety of proposals, ranging from a preschool to a home as well as an office, storage space, or place of worship.

“We’re not in a hurry to lease,” Morris said. “We want to see what’s out there. But we feel preventive health care fits well within the mission of a former church.”

The possibility of the company starting its own venture there is being kept on the table. Morris said those involved in the corporation have taken on other projects, and explained how the old church felt like another opportunity to make a good investment.

“I’m not impressed often but, holy moly, they took care of that space,” she noted. “They were good stewards of the building.”

The space of a few thousand square feet was built in 1966 and includes pews, reading rooms and storage between the main floor and basement.

It is the third such worship center to see a change in ownership in that area of Cedar Falls.

After the former Faith Wesleyan and Jordan Crossing church at 209 Walnut St. was purchased, plans were developed to locate Dolled Up Studios, an eyebrow and makeup salon, in the building.

Another church, the former Cedar Falls Mennonite Church, at 215 W. Ninth St., was torn down to make way for a new residential pocket neighborhood.

“We feel it was given to us almost as a gift, to take care of it, especially because the neighborhood is really neighborly,” Morris said.

Photos: Cedar Valley athletes at state qualifying track meet in Dubuque State Qualifying 10 State Qualifying 9 State Qualifying 5 State Qualifying 6 State Qualifying 3 State Qualifying 2 State Qualifying 12 State Qualifying 11 State Qualifying 13 State Qualifying 7 State Qualifying 8 State Qualifying 1 State Qualifying 4 State Qualifying 14 State Qualifying 15