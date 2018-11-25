CEDAR FALLS – There are some nights when Director Anita Ross leaves rehearsals still feeling goose bumps from listening to her cast sing music from “A Christmas Carol the New Musical.”
The Cedar Falls Community Theatre production runs Friday through Dec. 9 at the Oster Regent Theatre.
Based on Charles Dickens’ beloved novella, this fresh musical has all the familiar characters — Scrooge, Mr. Cratchit, Tiny Tim and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future — wrapped up in contemporary tunes and ballads by composer Steve Parsons with lyrics by John Popa.
Critics have described the show’s music as being “jaunty and clever. Others are ballads that convey layers of pain, regret and shifting emotions.”
“I can’t rave enough about this cast and how beautiful the music is. You may not remember the words when you leave the theater, but they are hummable. You’ll still hear the melodies in your head long after the show,” the director said.
Ross is artistic director for Waterloo’s Black Hawk Children’s Theatre.
She was invited to direct the CFCT production by CFCT veteran director Liane Nichols and Oster Regent Theatre manager John Luzaich.
Nichols believes this Dickens version “should become part of every theatergoers’ lexicon. We are delighted that Anita agreed to direct the show, which has great appeal to all ages,” Nichols said.
Ross is happy the Waterloo Community Playhouse and CFCT were able to make the arrangements.
“I think that level of support in our artistic community is necessary. It’s nice to find ways to work together and have these kinds of things happen,” Ross said.
Audiences will appreciate the familiar story being kept intact in the musical.
“Everybody has a version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ in their heads whether it’s the version we saw as kids to the Muppets to ‘Scrooged.’ So it’s finding a way to tell that story through song and dance, while maintaining the essence of the message,” Ross said.
She’s been amazed by the work ethic shown by the 20-member cast. There is some double-casting in the show, as well. “I feel such gratitude for this cast who just came in and owned it. The whole experience has been lovely.”
Linda Sharp is the vocal director, with Leonard Upham directing the pit orchestra. Choreographer is Carlee Glenn.
The large set brings to life Dickens’ story, Ross said, and the various scenes Scrooge must travel through on his road to redemption. “There’s some lovely stage magic and creative use of the space to convey that movement. We throw in a bit of spectacle because that’s part of the story, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.