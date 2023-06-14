WATERLOO – New mental health services specifically for children will soon be offered in Northeast Iowa.

Brownstone Youth Services, located at 1402 Logan Ave. in Waterloo, will provide a safe space for children going through mental health crises. The center will treat around a dozen children, ages 8 through 17, starting June 27.

Brittany Davie, program director, said a crisis can include behavioral issues at school like getting into fights, or skipping or being suspended; substance abuse issues; and mental health breakdowns in which a child becomes highly emotional.

Children must be referred to the service through a doctor, therapist, counselor, police department or juvenile court services. A child may stay for up to five days, longer with approval from County Social Services. Drop ins are not accepted.

“It’s not a detention center, and it’s not a shelter,” Clinical Director Trisha Duitsman said. “It’s not for ‘bad’ kids. It’s a safe place for kids in crisis.”

After children arrive at the center, Duitsman has 24 hours to provide them with a mental health assessment and determine what resources the child may need.

“A lot of kids think when they’re going to get help that it’s just talking to a therapist or counselor,” Davie said. “We’re trying to provide resources so children can learn to self-regulate, to find their niche so they can use those resources or tactics before they get to a crisis.”

Brownstone hopes to provide a variety of therapies such as individual, group, art, body, music and play therapy.

“It’s therapy, but they don’t even realize it,” Duitsman said.

The center also has a four-month-old therapy dog in training named Yori.

Duitsman, who previously ran a program with the Waterloo Police Department for crisis calls, wants to build a bond between children and local police officers.

“(I want to) break that stigma with negative things they see in the media,” she said. “And when they do leave, that’s a face they may see and recognize when something happens, they’re safe.”

Working with WPD, Duitsman learned some children can’t go home and officers had nowhere to take them.

“We’re not just helping the Waterloo Police Department but alleviating people that take up space in hospitals,” she said. “When (hospitals) are bombarded with things, we won’t have people waiting at the ER for hours at a time.”

The main floor at Brownstone Youth Services has therapy offices, a library and bedrooms for the children, one side for boys and another for girls. There will also be a bedroom dedicated to LGBTQ+ children.

Downstairs, there is a recreation room where children can watch movies, play games, make arts and crafts, play with LEGOs and robots, journal and write — “really any and everything we can possibly think of to keep kids’ interest to keep them busy and on routine,” Duitsman said.

The children also will spend hours learning skills such as how to do laundry, cook meals, clean and do yard work.

County Social Services approached Sam Hudson, director of North Iowa Regional Services — which runs an adult crisis stabilization center, juvenile detention center and subacute mental health services — a few years ago to open a youth crisis center. The building was purchased in February 2022.

Brownstone is one of four youth crisis centers in the state. The other three are in Dubuque, Des Moines and Sioux City.

County Social Services funding paid for the building and remodeling. It also will fund the first five days children are in the center. If a child stays longer, income guidelines will determine the cost.

Seventeen youth advocates are already hired, paid through North Iowa Regional Services. Advocates either have a degree in the realm of mental health or receive 30 hours of mental health training. Training includes how to provide trauma-informed care and how to provide safe zone training for LGBTQ+ children.

The center is always open, with two to three staffers per shift. An advanced registered nurse practitioner can adjust medications.

Hudson said the center will open with a capacity of eight children, and depending on need could have a maximum of 16. The smaller capacity takes account of of the fact that Brownstone accepts children as young as age eight. Other centers accept only older children.

“If there’s a 6-year-old who needs it, we’ll accept them,” Davie said. “This is all new to the state. We’ll be adapting and learning through every situation.”

