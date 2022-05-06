New members named to Cedar Falls Community Foundation board

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Community Foundation is announcing it's new board of directors. Aaron Sannes, Ann Lyons and Kim Bear will be joining the board this year, and Russ Curtis, Frank Esser, Angi Farley, Shirley Merner and Tom Paulsen have been re-elected.

Ryan Cose, Dan Deaver and Joanne Latta Reeves will be retiring from the board. Deaver and Reeves have been elected to the Emeritus Board alongside Judith Harrington, Robert Beach, Judith Cutler, Robert Dieter and Miller Roskamp.

Sannes, who has lived in Cedar Falls for 19 years, has been involved with CFNEI, Nazareth Lutheran Churchand the Blackhawk Country Estate Planning Council. He is excited to give back to the community that has welcomed his family for the last 19 years.

Lyons has served on the boards for Black Hawk Country Planning, Friends of OBPAC, and Love Inc.

Bear is the executive director of the Community Main Street and serves on the board of the Pink Ribbon Run and CAPS Advisory Board.

The Cedar Falls Community Foundation is a nationally accredited community foundation serving Cedar Falls and vicinity. The CFCF partners with many non-profits, investing and managing their resources for maximum return. Individuals with passion for a particular cause or organization are invited to connect with the Cedar Falls Community Foundation at Director@cf-communityfoundation.org.

The Cedar Falls Community Foundation is located inside Farmers State Bank, corner of 6th and Main Street, Cedar Falls, and is available by appointment. Contact the Foundation by phone: 319.243.9170, email: Director@cf-communityfoundation.org, website: www.cf-communityfoundation.org or find us on Facebook.

