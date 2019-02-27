WATERLOO — Peoples Community Health Clinic this month has launched its first medication assisted treatment program.
“MAT is a type of treatment used to help someone with an opioid substance use disorder,” said Dr. Sharon Duclos, family practice medical director and MAT provider. “The ultimate goal is for the patient to be able to fully function in society.”
This form of substance use disorder treatment is successful for anyone wanting to work towards a life free from opioid abuse. A few examples of the opioids this treatment program addresses include hydrocodone, oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl and morphine.
The MAT team includes a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, two nurses, two doctors and a doctor of nursing practice, said Dr. Vicki Henderson, family practice and MAT provider.
The program is currently accepting new patients. A provider referral is not necessary, and a person does not have to be a current patient of the clinic to take part.
The clinic offers a sliding fee scale.
For more information or to schedule and appointment an appointment, call 874-3000. More information also is available at www.peoples-clinic.com/MAT.
