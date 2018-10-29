DECORAH — There’s been some new developments in the reality-show drama of the Decorah Eagles.
When viewers left off last season, the female eagle, or Mom Decorah, was trying to fend off a new male seen hanging about after her old mate, Decorah Male, disappeared in April, just after the pair’s babies were born.
That’s pretty unusual for a father to leave the nest at that time — enough to lead viewers to a grim conclusion about his fate. But the nonprofit Raptor Resource Project, which maintains the nest cams, doesn’t know for sure what happened to Decorah Male, said Amy Ries with the organization.
“We talked with our panel of eagle experts but we were never able to find him. We could never prove one way or another what happened. But there is no research saying a parent simply abandons and flies away,” Ries said. “They don’t abandon their young.”
The livestream was turned back on for viewers on Oct. 6, who then noticed Mom and another eagle building a nest together. But was it the one she was trying to chase off last season?
Turns out no, said Ries, who wrote a blog post on Raptor Resource’s website noting the difference in iris patterns in the eagle’s eyes. It looks like she’s found a new love interest.
“Mom seems to be entering a courtship. She’s accepting him on the nest, and he’s bringing nest materials to the nest,” she said. “If she didn’t accept him, she would be trying to chase him off.”
Raptor Resource is calling him Unknown Male Eagle 2, or UME2 for short. And they’ll be watching excitedly right along with the tens of thousands of other viewers to see if the pair completes the nest, lays eggs and hatches babies in the coming months.
“We’ve never gone through a mate switch here, and we’re still sort of learning what that looks like,” Ries said.
Check out the Decorah Eagles livestream cameras and more information about the eagles here: https://www.raptorresource.org/
