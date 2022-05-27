New Marine Corps recruiter to join Cedar Falls office

CEDAR FALLS — The U.S. Marine Corps Office in Cedar Falls has welcomed a new recruiter.

Staff Sgt. Joseph Stewart arrived from Lisbon on April 1 and will now be at the office, 226 B Brandilynn Blvd., answering questions and explaining the process for a four-year enlistment from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A third recruiter also will join the team in July, according to station commander Sgt. Corey Ridgway.

When not at the office, Stewart says, he and Ridgway are just like everyone else, having already checked out popular restaurants like Tony’s Pizzeria, Starbeck’s Smokehouse and Lark Brewing.

“We’re not that scary,” Stewart quipped. “Just come and talk to us. No matter which branch of service people consider, there tends to be a fear of combat. That shouldn’t be what stops you from joining.”

The Marine Corps offers recruits an opportunity to learn trade skills like welding and machinery repair, Stewart said, that “can set them apart from their counterparts” when seeking jobs after their time in the service.

“And you don’t have to pay for any of it,” Stewart said. He emphasized some certifications are valid in all 50 states.

“It’s 100% paid for – all the benefits, you name it, you don’t have to pay for it,” he said.

The Marine Corps provides a full benefits package — including salary, medical, housing, and vacation, according to its website.

“People come into the Marine Corps with zero confidence and they leave with all the confidence in the world,” he added.

Stewart noted that after enlistment, the Marine Corps takes care of one’s family, too, extending benefits such as medical and dental insurance to spouses and children.

Anyone from 17 to 28 years old can join. Besides having a high school diploma, general physical and mental requirements must be met. Additionally, recruits must pass the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test.

No upfront financial incentive is offered.

“We get all walks of life,” Stewart said. “And I’m super excited to meet everyone.”

Stewart recognizes a majority of the people who walk inside the office won’t sign up. But he takes pride in sharing “what options they do have.”

“Marine Corps is for everyone,” he added. “Everyone is not for the Marine Corps.”

His territory encompasses Waterloo and Cedar Falls and stretches as far as Grundy Center, Hudson, Charles City and Iowa Falls. Four local 2022 high school graduates have decided to enlist: Garrett Johnson and Brandon Huitzil from West High School and Carson Cross and Isaiah Auge from Cedar Falls High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.