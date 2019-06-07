CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its second concert of the “Twilight Serenade” summer series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.
The 45-piece concert band will feature the University of Northern Iowa School of Music trumpet professor Randy Grabowski performing “Atlantic Zephyrs” by Simons, and Barry Dvorak playing a “Concerto for Drum Set.”
The lineup will also include “Jersey Boys” and “Hello Dolly” medleys, works of Bell, Fillmore, Miller and more. The Music Ficta Brass will perform pre-show music.
The program will feature a special premiere performance of a new piece, “Hail to the President’s Own” march, composed by the CFM Band’s own Paul Rider, and scored by the president’s own U.S. Marine Band MGySgt Donald Patterson.
Rider, a retired UNI chemistry professor, jazz performer and band member on trombone, has special ties with the Washington D.C. Marine Band, which was founded in 1798. His daughter, Susan Rider, has been a longtime member.
The free open-air concerts are presented every Tuesday, June-July.
