CEDAR FALLS -- The New Horizons Band will perform their Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Great Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St.

The concert, conducted by Diana Blake, will feature the New Horizons Saxophone Ensemble, the University of Northern Iowa Flute Choir and clarinet soloist Heather Hamilton.

Admission is free. A reception will follow.

Musicians must be at least 50 to join New Horizons Band. Members come from Waterloo and Cedar Falls, as well as Grundy Center, Waverly, Fredericksburg, Tripoli, Dysart, and other surrounding communities.

The band includes people who may have played an instrument in their younger days, who currently play an instrument, or who might like to try a new instrument.

The band is offered through the UNI Community Music School.