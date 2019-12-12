{{featured_button_text}}
040219bp-new-horizons-band-04

Diana Blake conducts during rehearsal for the New Horizons Band in Davis Hall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s New Horizons Band will perform a winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus.

The band will present a variety of musical selections including a special performance with members of the UNI trombone studio, and a variety of other band favorites. UNI School of Music students will play in the lobby before the concert.

The New Horizons Band is sponsored by the UNI School of Music and the UNI Community Music School. The group includes 90 musicians who range in age from 50-100 years old, with various musical backgrounds who travel across Iowa to rehearse and perform.

Diana Blake, retired music educator and director of the New Horizons Band, said new members are welcome to join the group.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments