New Horizons Band to perform April 29 at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The University of Northern Iowa’s New Horizons Band will perform a spring concert at 7:30 p.m. April 29, in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus.

The band will present a variety of musical selections. A reception will be held following the concert.

Members are musicians ages 50 and older with various musical backgrounds, who travel from all over Iowa — including Grundy Center, Waverly, Janesville, Floyd, Readlyn, Sumner, Fredericksburg, Tripoli, Dysart, Hudson, Jesup, Denver, Charles City, Maynard, Oelwein, Dike, Waterloo and Cedar Falls — to attend weekly rehearsals at the University of Northern Iowa.

The New Horizons Band is sponsored by the UNI School of Music and the UNI Community Music School.

For more information, contact Diana Blake at (319) 352-3007, diana.blake@uni.edu or Heather Hamilton, Community Music School, at (319) 273-2142, heather.hamilton@uni.edu.

