CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s New Horizons Band will perform a fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus.
The band will present a variety of musical selections, including “Puff (The Magic Dragon),” featuring the UNI Tuba studio and New Horizons Band Tuba section, “American Salute,” the “Hallelujah Chorus” from “The Messiah” and a variety of other band favorites.
The New Horizons Band is sponsored by the UNI School of Music and the UNI Community Music School. The group includes 90 musicians who range in age from 50 to 100 years old with various musical backgrounds who travel from all over Iowa to rehearse and perform.
Diana Blake, retired music educator and director of the New Horizons Band, said new members are welcome to join the group.
For more information, call Blake at 352-3007 or Heather Hamilton, Community Music School, at 273-2142.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.