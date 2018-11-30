Try 1 month for 99¢
New Horizons

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s New Horizons Band will perform a fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus.

The band will present a variety of musical selections, including “Puff (The Magic Dragon),” featuring the UNI Tuba studio and New Horizons Band Tuba section, “American Salute,” the “Hallelujah Chorus” from “The Messiah” and a variety of other band favorites.

The New Horizons Band is sponsored by the UNI School of Music and the UNI Community Music School. The group includes 90 musicians who range in age from 50 to 100 years old with various musical backgrounds who travel from all over Iowa to rehearse and perform.

Diana Blake, retired music educator and director of the New Horizons Band, said new members are welcome to join the group.

For more information, call Blake at 352-3007 or Heather Hamilton, Community Music School, at 273-2142.

