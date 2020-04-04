New Hartford pulls out of mutual aid pact with Cedar Falls fire

The notice included concerns the New Hartford volunteer department was more often than not the department that was lending a hand.

“Often our volunteers leave work or miss work to perform their emergency duties. It is an abuse of their time away from their jobs and families to be called out of our district with no realistic expectation of reciprocity,” the notice read.

According to the notice, New Hartford hasn’t had to call for Cedar Falls’ help in recent years because they have been able to muster enough aid from smaller surrounding departments.

“In that same period we have been called to a range of mutual aid situations with Cedar Falls from a car fire to 3 structure fires. In one instance 3 PSO members in police uniform left a machine shed fire scene while 6 volunteer members of NHFR assisted 4 full time CFFR members in overhaul for 1+ hrs,” the notice states. Another instance cited involved a Cedar Falls tanker truck that remained parked while three tankers from New Hartford and other departments hauled water to a Cedar Falls fire.

Cedar Falls officials said assistance from New Hartford in recent years has involved hauling water for fires in rural areas that lacked hydrants.

Bostwick said Cedar Falls can still handle its fire protection duties.