New Hartford pulls out of mutual aid pact with Cedar Falls fire

NEW HARTFORD --- Citing safety concerns, New Hartford is breaking its mutual aid fire protection ties with its neighbor, Cedar Falls, the second rural department to do so since Cedar Falls implemented its public safety officer model.
“After consultation with other surrounding departments and evaluation by our department and city officials, the decision is based on our resources, the risk and costs of continuing to work under the current agreement which was initiated in 2004 and has not been modified since the change in operations and staffing with the current Cedar Falls PSO system,” read an entry on the New Hartford Fire Rescue Facebook page posted Friday night.
The message said the reasons for the separation are resource commitments and firefighter safety.
Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick on Saturday called the decision “unfortunate” said the move came without any discussions with Cedar Falls officials.
“We would love to talk to them about it,” Bostwick said.
Cedar Falls officials said they will continue to help neighboring communities with emergencies.
The New Hartford City Council voted on the matter on Wednesday, and a registered letter about the decision was sent to the Cedar Falls mayor on Thursday, according to the fire department.
The notice included concerns the New Hartford volunteer department was more often than not the department that was lending a hand.
“Often our volunteers leave work or miss work to perform their emergency duties. It is an abuse of their time away from their jobs and families to be called out of our district with no realistic expectation of reciprocity,” the notice read.
According to the notice, New Hartford hasn’t had to call for Cedar Falls’ help in recent years because they have been able to muster enough aid from smaller surrounding departments.
“In that same period we have been called to a range of mutual aid situations with Cedar Falls from a car fire to 3 structure fires. In one instance 3 PSO members in police uniform left a machine shed fire scene while 6 volunteer members of NHFR assisted 4 full time CFFR members in overhaul for 1+ hrs,” the notice states. Another instance cited involved a Cedar Falls tanker truck that remained parked while three tankers from New Hartford and other departments hauled water to a Cedar Falls fire.
Cedar Falls officials said assistance from New Hartford in recent years has involved hauling water for fires in rural areas that lacked hydrants.
Bostwick said Cedar Falls can still handle its fire protection duties.
“We still have highly trained people and great equipment,” Bostwick said.
New Hartford fire officials said they will keep an eye on the Cedar Falls department’s operations and may change the decision later. The New Hartfod department will continue mutual aid pacts with Janesville, Shell Rock, Parkersburg, Dike and Stout, according to the announcement.
New Hartford is the second department to cut ties with Cedar Falls. In March, Janesville’s City Council approved backing out.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.