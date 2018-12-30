WAVERLY -- A New Hartford man was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Waverly Saturday.
David L. Christiansen, 68, was flown by air ambulance to University Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City after the crash, reported about 2:30 p.m. at Highway 3 and Aspen Avenue.
The Iowa State Patrol said Christiansen was northbound in a car on Aspen Avenue approaching the intersection with Highway 3. Jim W. Johnson, 57, of Allison, was driving a tanker truck eastbound on Highway 3. Troopers said Christiansen did not yield at the intersection and collided with the tanker.
Assisting at the scene were the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Waverly Health Center and Waverly Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.