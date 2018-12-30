Try 1 month for 99¢

WAVERLY -- A New Hartford man was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Waverly Saturday.

David L. Christiansen, 68, was flown by air ambulance to University Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City after the crash, reported about 2:30 p.m. at Highway 3 and Aspen Avenue.

The Iowa State Patrol said Christiansen was northbound in a car on Aspen Avenue approaching the intersection with Highway 3. Jim W. Johnson, 57, of Allison, was driving a tanker truck eastbound on Highway 3. Troopers said Christiansen did not yield at the intersection and collided with the tanker.

Assisting at the scene were the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Bremer County Sheriff's Office, Waverly Health Center and Waverly Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editor

Editor at The Courier

Load comments