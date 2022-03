NEW HARTFORD -- The American Legion Post No. 660 will host pollock fish fries March 18 and April 8 during Lent at the New Hartford community building, 301 Broadway.

The American Legion of New Harford meets every third Tuesday of the month. New members are welcome Anyone interested in assisting veterans, family and active-duty members, call John Brocka or Jason Rodgers at 319-239-0515 or 319-429-6582.