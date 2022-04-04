New Hartford Legion post holds fish fry April 8

NEW HARTFORD -- The American Legion Post No. 660 will host a pollock fish fry April 8 at the New Hartford community building, 301 Broadway.

The American Legion of New Hartford meets every third Tuesday of the month. New members are welcome Anyone interested in assisting veterans, family and active-duty members, call John Brocka or Jason Rodgers at (319) 239-0515 or (319) 429-6582.