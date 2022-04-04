 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Hartford Legion post holds fish fry April 8

fish fry logo

NEW HARTFORD -- The American Legion Post No. 660 will host a pollock fish fry April 8 at the New Hartford community building, 301 Broadway.

Cost is $10 per person.

The American Legion of New Hartford meets every third Tuesday of the month. New members are welcome Anyone interested in assisting veterans, family and active-duty members, call John Brocka or Jason Rodgers at (319) 239-0515 or (319) 429-6582.

