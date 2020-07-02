New Hartford Firefighters Association
0 comments

New Hartford Firefighters Association

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News Forecast logo

NEW HARTFORD - The Firemen's Dance is Saturday, July 11, from 8 p.m. to midnight at Beaver Creek Bar and Grill, 422 Packwaukee St.

Tickets are $6.50 in advance or $7 at the door.

This year They are raffling off a full-size outdoor griddle and a 55-inch LED UHD TV. These along with (2) $125 Steege Meats gift cards can be won by purchasing grand prize raffle tickets. These can be purchased from any firefighter, at Beaver Creek Bar and Grill or at City Hall, $1 each or 6 for $5.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News