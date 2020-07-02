New Hartford Firefighters Association

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

NEW HARTFORD - The Firemen's Dance is Saturday, July 11, from 8 p.m. to midnight at Beaver Creek Bar and Grill, 422 Packwaukee St.

This year They are raffling off a full-size outdoor griddle and a 55-inch LED UHD TV. These along with (2) $125 Steege Meats gift cards can be won by purchasing grand prize raffle tickets. These can be purchased from any firefighter, at Beaver Creek Bar and Grill or at City Hall, $1 each or 6 for $5.