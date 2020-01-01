{{featured_button_text}}
Kelly McNamara and Mitchell Thompson hold their newborn baby Emmy Lou Thompson, who was the first baby in the Cedar Valley to be born in 2020. 

WATERLOO – Kelley McNamara and Mitchell Thompson rang in the new year welcoming their first baby.

Emmy Lou Thompson arrived at 3:11 a.m. New Year’s Day at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital's Birthing Center in Waterloo, making her the first baby born in the Cedar Valley in 2020.

Arriving a month earlier than her due date, Emmy Lou weighs 4 pounds and 13 ounces and is 18 inches long. Mom and baby are both happy and healthy.

“I never knew I could love somebody as much as I do,” McNamara said. “And then she comes along and it’s half of me and half of someone I love, and it’s a love I never knew was possible.”

The New Hartford couple said they are thrilled to be first-time parents.

“We have everything ready. We were just waiting on her,” McNamara said.

The couple attended McNamara’s 36-week checkup on Monday when an ultrasound found low amounts of fluid in the womb. She was induced later that evening, and Emmy Lou was born via C-section just a few hours into the new year.

“She’s doing very well. I held her for the first time after giving her some rest, and that was pretty amazing,” McNamara said.

Emmy Lou will remain in the neonatal intensive care unit for about a week due to her early birthday, but McNamara anticipates they will be home in a week to introduce Emmy Lou to her siblings, two chocolate labs, Penny and Hank.

She is currently using a CPAP machine to slow down with her breathing.

“Other than that she’s perfectly healthy,” McNamara said.

Emmy Lou’s namesake is from the song “Check Yes or No” by George Strait. “I’ve just always loved that song since I was a little girl,” McNamara said.

McNamara graduated from Waterloo West High School in 2010, and her fiance, Mitchell Thompson, graduated from Dike-New Hartford in 2012. The proud parents are planning their wedding for Nov. 14, with Emmy Lou as their flower girl.  

