PARKERSBURG — Matt Waller figures he’s witnessed a few miracles in his life.
In 1987, Waller’s older brother, Brad, survived an automobile accident, although it left him paralyzed and using a wheelchair.
Matt Waller also counts his wife and the birth of their four children as miracles.
More recently, he’s been a driving force behind the creation of All-Play Ballpark in Parkersburg, which includes an element close to Waller’s heart — Miracle Field.
Waller, who grew up in Waverly, returned to the Cedar Valley from the Des Moines area in 2009.
The former University of Northern Iowa placekicker soon developed a vision to restore the baseball fields in Parkersburg and create a competition venue totally accessible for physically challenged individuals.
His dream is coming true under the water tower in Parkersburg.
“I come from a baseball family, and my brother, Brad, was a very good athlete,” said Waller, who put together plans for a complex that will host youth baseball, softball and soccer.
Waller enlisted the help of friends and business leaders. They created a nonprofit organization named Diamonds and Fields. Instead of trying to restore the old fields where flooding was often an issue, the Diamonds and Fields group sought out a new location for All-Play Ball Park.
“We met in my basement and began planning how we would get this going,” recalled Waller. “We decided we would not ask for help from the city and wanted to do everything by fundraising and not raise the taxes for everyone.
“I proposed the idea to Dan Bruns (City Council member, Parkersburg business leader) and he immediately was all-in.”
That was just a year after a tornado devasted Parkersburg.
“I was knee deep in a new playground project, and when Matt told me what he was doing I did not hesitate and told him that I am all-in,” said Bruns. “We got the word out of what we were doing and were looking for donations. Once we got the land purchased it just took off from there.
“Vision Iowa was huge in this effort, and we got quite a few anonymous donations, and the local support was awesome. When we realized the people this project would benefit there was no hesitation, and it was well worth it.”
By 2012, the project was rounding second base and headed for home.
The complex consists of three youth soccer fields, three softball/little league fields and a scaled-down high school baseball field. Those venues are ready for play this fall, but Waller had one more vision.
The Miracle Field.
“When I moved back here I had heard of the Miracle League and knew that we needed something like that here in the Cedar Valley,” he explained.
“Not a day goes by where I don’t think, ‘How would my brother use these facilities while being in a wheelchair?’ He loved sports, and I wanted to build a baseball field where all people with handicaps could play.”
Miracle Field is a flat-surfaced field with an asphalt base that will be covered with a natural colored blown rubber mixture. It’s scheduled to be finished by mid-September.
“It will look just like a regular field, but will be handicap friendly with larger dugouts,” said Waller. “Each participant will have a guardian and we needed to make the dugout area big enough for all the people. This field has been a dream of mine for quite a while and now it is almost done.
“Dave Cleary has been so instrumental in the construction end of things,” added Waller. “He has been such a huge asset.
Plans call for a spring and fall league, with a grand opening next spring. Parkersburg Mayor Perry Bernard is thrilled about what the complex will mean to the community.
“It is amazing how they put this all together,” said Bernard. “... Their vision will attract people from all over to our community to take part in tournaments, and maybe someday the Special Olympics. It is a beautiful ballpark, and when finished it will be ADA compliant. It will be a beautiful addition to our city.”
