DECORAH -- A New Hampton woman was injured in a crash Saturday.

Dawn M. Larson, 56, was transported to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah after the crash, reported about 5:15 p.m. Saturday on Locust Road near Decorah.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said she was southbound in an SUV on Locust road when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled and landed on its top in the west ditch.

The crash remains under investigation.

