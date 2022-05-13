New Hampshire man starts bike ride in Nashua for church fundraiser

The Rev. Andy Armstrong takes off on his bicycle from the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, for his 1,500-mile trip back to Nashua, New Hampshire, where he leads the congregation at The First Church. Armstrong visited the Little Brown Church on Friday as part of his campaign to raise awareness of the needed renovations to his church back home.
The Rev. Andy Armstrong shares a prayer with the Little Brown Church's pastor, Drew McHolm, before taking off on his bicycle for a 1,500-mile trip back to Nashua, New Hampshire, where he leads the congregation at The First Church.
The Rev. Andy Armstrong and his wife, Janice, ring the bell at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
The Rev. Andy Armstrong and his wife, Janice, embrace in front of the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, as Andy prepares to take off on his 1,500-mile trip home to Nashua, New Hampshire.
The Rev. Andy Armstrong gifts Nashua, Iowa, Mayor Alex Anthofer the key to the city of Armstrong's hometown Nashua, New Hampshire, before taking off on his 1,500-mile bike ride back home on Friday.
“I have a good feeling that (Armstrong) and I are gonna talk back and forth, and I hope he does come back,” Anthofer said. “I think it would be exciting to go out there and actually see Nashua in person.”
Nashua was originally called Bridgeport, then Woodbridge. The town settled on the name Nashua, in honor of two brothers who came from Nashua, New Hampshire. One owned a grocery store and the other built a steam saw mill.
Armstrong’s ride is called Tower to Tower, where he will ride across eight states. His stops in Iowa include Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine before he crosses the Mississippi into Illinois.
Armstrong says he’s not going to be a salesman, but will tell people about the purpose of his ride if asked.
“Most people I meet, it’s going to be about hospitality,” Armstrong said. “But, those God moments are going to happen too. I’m going to be thankful for hospitality first and foremost. And when that stuff comes up, the spirit leads.”
The Rev. Andy Armstrong speaks with Nashua, Iowa, Mayor Alex Anthofer prior to taking off on his bicycle from the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, for his 1,500-mile trip back to Nashua, New Hampshire.