WATERLOO – The Grout Museum of History & Science, 503 South St., will open the exhibit “Sulkies to Speedways: The Need for Speed in the Cedar Valley” on Sept 6. It will be on display through Nov. 16, 2019.
This exhibit explores some of the most popular racing styles and venues in the Cedar Valley from the past 125 years. Attendees will be able to remember the thrills of Tunis Speedway greats like Bob Hilmer, Merlin Benning and Bill Zwanziger. Red Droste’s NEITA Raceway will be featured as well as the excitement of harness racing at Home Park in Waterloo and Rush Park in Independence.
Also on display will be the craftsmanship of sulky carts used at tracks all over the world that were built by the local, renowned manufacturer, the Jerald Sulky Co. of Waterloo. Guests can rally with the 1920s Black Hawk Motorcycle Club as they prepare to “get ready, get set, and GO!”
This exhibit is sponsored by Marie Brown (in memory of Carol Kayser), the Jerald Sulky family, Bill Colwell Ford, Performance Bodies and Superior Welding Supply Co.
Visiting this exhibition is included with regular museum admission: $10 for adults, $5 for veterans and children 4-13, and children 3 and younger and museum members are free. For more information, call 234-6357 or go to www.GMDistrict.org.
