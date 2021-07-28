New Ground Round concept GR Kitchen and Taps opens in Waterloo

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rod Lundquist, a general partner in the restaurant and vice president of development for Makenda, the ownership group of the Best Western, said the COVID-19 pandemic allowed them to step back and more carefully consider which restaurant to add to their hotel, which Aaron McVicker runs as general manager.

“We just decided the Ground Round had a good name in town,” Lundquist said, particularly fit for their new idea: “They pared down, geared toward the millennials and to the new buying patterns, and came up with this.”

The menu is more scaled down than diners might remember from the old restaurant, he said, but “the hamburgers are still phenomenal.” He said the restaurant features appetizers like the popular tater tots the “size of a golf ball,” sandwiches and burgers, craft and domestic beer, takeout ordering and a large outdoor patio along Commercial Street.

“It really makes for a heck of a nice facility for the restaurant, but also a great attraction for people to come downtown,” Lundquist said of the patio.

Mayor Quentin Hart praised Lundquist as well as his business partner in the hotel, Brian Kern, president and CEO of Makenda.