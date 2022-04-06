 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Gospel Tabernacle holds fundraiser Sunday

Church_of_God_in_Christ_seal

WATERLOO  -- The New Gospel Tabernacle Church of God In Christ, 1107 Linden Ave., will hold a Women's Day Build Fundraiser at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

Special guest speaker will be Jurisdictional Supervisor Lenora Beets of Word of Faith Church of God in Christ in Cedar Rapids.

Each woman attending is asked to make a minimum donation of $20 for this event. Contact Evangelist Kerceana Evans at (319) 215-1067 for more information.

