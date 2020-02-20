New exhibit to open at Grout

WATERLOO – The Grout Museum of History & Science, 503 South St., is opening a new exhibit on March 3: Pin It To Win It: Political Paraphernalia. This one-of-a-kind exhibition will be on display through Nov. 7.

From buttons and posters, to hats and yard signs, campaign materials have been a part of political life for generations, allowing us to display our position without opening our mouths. Explore the relationship between people, politics and the objects used to show support of a candidate in the Grout Museum of History & Science’s newest exhibit.

Pin It To Win It is included with regular museum admission: $12 adults; $6 veterans and children 4-13; 3 and under and museum members are free of charge.

This exhibit was made possible thanks to the following sponsors: Gallagher Family Foundation and Dr. Judith Finkelstein

For further details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.

