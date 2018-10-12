CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center for the Arts is partnering with University of Northern Iowa Professor Roy Behrens on an exhibition featuring historical imagery that depicts the creative design process behind WWI-era dazzle camouflage.
The exhibition, “ASSEMBLY: The Work of Dazzle Camouflage,” will run through Nov. 25.
Dazzle camouflage is the break-up of an object by contrasting shapes on its surface — for example, when the patterns of venetian blinds are cast across an object. This same approach was widely used to make it confusing for German submarines to target Allied ships during World War I.
Behrens is an internationally recognized camouflage scholar and author.
On Nov. 8 at 11 a.m., there will be a “lunch and learn” with Behrens for a discussion centered on the recent documentary film “Deception by Design.” This event is free but requires an RSVP due to limited seating. A light luncheon is provided. For more information, go to thehearst.org or call 273-8641.
And a “Dazzle Hour” is set for 5 to 6 p.m. Nov. 16, meant to celebrate design and is inspired by the graphic patterns found on many dazzle camouflaged ships. The event is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.