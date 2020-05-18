New Exchange Club starts up
WATERLOO -- The National Exchange Club has announced a new club in the community.

The Exchange Club of The Cedar Valley officially chartered via Zoom on May 11 with 28 members. The president is John Kramer; treasurer is Barb Leistad, secretary is Staci Kramer, and president-elect is Roger Leistad.

The club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month. For more information, contact Sharon Droste at (319) 290-3734.

