New Exchange Club planned in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A new Exchange Club is being established in the Cedar Valley for the first time since 1984.

Exchange Club is a volunteer civic organization focused on community, country and family. The National Exchange Club organization was founded in 1911 and currently has more than 630 local clubs throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

The Cedar Valley is already home to four active clubs: Exchange Club of Waterloo, Sunrise Exchange Club, Cedar Falls Exchange Club and Exchange Club of Waverly.

Mike Knapp, president of the Exchange Club of Waterloo, said there was a need for a local Exchange Club that meets in the evening.

All individuals interested in chartering the new club or joining any Exchange Club are invited to stop by an informational mixer from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Blue Iguana Mexican American Cantina, 250 Westfield Ave.

There is no cost or obligation. For more information, email exchangeclubofwaterloo@gmail.com.

