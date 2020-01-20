NEW DETAILS: Fire damages Cedar Falls townhouse

CEDAR FALLS – A Saturday night fire damaged a Cedar Falls townhouse.

No injuries were reported, said Fire Chief John Bostwick.

Authorities were called to the home at 3708 Eastpark Road around 8:44 p.m. Saturday, and public safety officers entered the residence and found smoke inside.

Fire crews found a fire on the back side of the fireplace that had spread from the inside of the home. They used a fire extinguisher to knock down the fire.

The fire was contained to the fireplace shaft, and there was no fire extension to the inside of the home. Crews vented smoke from the home.

