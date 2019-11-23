CEDAR FALLS – Fire crews battling a blaze that took hold of a house in a Beaver Hills neighborhood Friday night rescued a 30-year-old male who uses a wheelchair.
Two other people in the home, an 18-year-old and a minor, had escaped the house before crews arrived, according to Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick.
A firefighter attempted to rescue the man from the inside, but a staircase was blocked with fire, so fire crews placed two side-by-side ladders to a first-floor roof, entered through a window and carried him to safety, Bostwick said.
“He was curled up on the floor with the door closed,” he said.
Paramedics transported the male and the two other people who were in the house to MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center for smoke inhalation and non-life threatening injuries.
The fire was reported Friday about 9:13 p.m. at the home of Ken Lockard, at 8024 Slap Tail Trail.
Neighbors, police and members of the sheriff’s department were able to get inside the home to save some of the family’s belongings.
“They saved a whole bunch of stuff,” Bostwick said. “It’s a pretty tight-knit neighborhood out there.”
According to officials at Cedar Falls Public Safety, the family reported the blaze, telling officials that there were children in the home and a handicapped individual that needed help out of the home. When fire crews arrived, the living room of the house was on fire and fire was coming out the front door.
Ken Lockard was not home, the report states.
Upon arrival firefighters and public safety officers found a residential structure well involved in fire. Water tankers were requested from multiple neighboring fire departments to help with hauling water to the scene.
Several hose lines were used to try to control the fire. Water to fight the fire was shuttled to the scene using tanker trucks from Cedar Falls Fire and several neighboring fire departments. The residence sustained significant damage and is considered a total loss.
Cedar Falls officials said callback personnel including off-duty firefighters and public safety officers, assisted with the extinguishing and overhaul of the residence. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department, Janesville, New Hartford, and Stout Fire Departments assisted Cedar Falls Fire Rescue Department with operations at this scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. It is still unclear if there were working smoke alarms in the home, but Bostwick said he did not hear any working at the time.
Ken Lockard is chairman and CEO of Lockard Companies in Cedar Falls, a nationally respected commercial real estate development firm. He and his wife, Amy, are the parents of eight children.
