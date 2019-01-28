WATERLOO – Water service officials are asking the public to take extra precautions as temperatures are expected to take a dive in coming days.
Tuesday’s temperatures call for a high of minus 4 degrees with a wind chill around minus 30, according to the National Weather Service. The Tuesday night low will be around minus 27 with a wind chill at minus 55. Wednesday’s high is expected to be minus 17.
Recent below-freezing temperatures have increased the risk of freezing water pipes, said Rick Wilberding, assistant general manager for Waterloo Water Works.
On Friday, a frozen sprinkler head at Hotel President burst after a heater went out in the building’s ninth-floor mechanical room, sending water down a stairwell.
A frozen water pipe burst early Monday at the Cedar Valley TechWorks, flooding the offices of the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber.
Wilberding said frost penetration increase the possibility of frozen service lines from water mains to homes. The services lines are the responsibility of the homeowners.
He suggested residents monitor water temperatures by holding an outdoor thermometer under a running cold water faucet. If the temperature is below 40 degrees, Wilberding said residents should keep a small stream of cold water at all times.
Indoor water pipes next to exterior walls should also be protected from freezing.
Cleanup of the downtown Waterloo area begins Tuesday night at 6 p.m. All vehicles downtown must be moved. There is free parking in the parking ramps until 7 a.m. Wednesday, and under the Highway 218 overpass.
In Cedar Falls, snow removal in the College Hill and downtown areas begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday, lasting until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The parking prohibition will go into effect two hours from the time the declaration is made. Any vehicle blocking traffic or parking in the designated area after that time will be subject to a citation and tow at the owner’s expense.
Also in Cedar Falls, the 48-hour parking ordinance will go into effect with this storm. Beginning Thursday at 7 a.m., Cedar Falls Police will begin ticketing all vehicles in violation of the 48-hour ordinance. Any vehicle not moved within 24 hours after receiving the citation will be towed at the owner’s expense.
School issues
Superintendents of the two school districts say more days off are possible due to the frigid temperatures.
“I think there’s some likelihood there’ll be some inclement weather days,” said Cedar Falls Superintendent Andy Pattee. He noted that district officials look at “the wind chills and the actual air temperature” in making their determinations.
“If and when snow and drifting is not the factor, we absolutely look at wind chill,” added Waterloo Superintendent Jane Lindaman. Administrators in the Waterloo Schools monitor temperatures throughout the day using several sources, including a subscription service focused on the district. She noted that Wednesday and Thursday are their biggest concerns, based on those forecasts.
“It’s always our preference to have kids in school,” said Lindaman. “When it gets (to) negative 30 below wind chill, that’s when we start to have a conversation about how we can keep kids safe.” Typically, that means calling off school.
Along with worrying about students’ exposure to the elements, the superintendents need to consider if buses will function. “The diesel buses run on diesel fuel, and that can gel, as well,” said Pattee.
Street clearing
Waterloo and Cedar Falls plow drivers were able to clear streets by Monday afternoon but were expecting to be fighting drifting and cold temperatures over the coming days.
"So far we're winning the battle and everything's going good," said Tony Pauley, operations supervisor at the Waterloo Street Department. "We are having some drifting trouble in the outlying areas."
Pauley said city crews will begin hauling away snow piles from the downtown area beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The city has asked for vehicles to be removed from downtown streets overnight. Free parking is available in any of the downtown ramps until 7 a.m. Wednesday or under the U.S. Highway 218 underpass.
Cedar Falls crews were expecting to hit the streets again early Tuesday.
"With the wind, we'll have some staff on call for drift patrol," said Brian Heath, manager of the Cedar Falls Public Works and Parks Division. "We also intend to switch gears for hauling (Tuesday), starting with the high school and then downtown Tuesday into Wednesday morning."
The extremely cold wind chills could cause some delays.
"I'm not going to put my guys in jeopardy with that dangerous cold weather," Heath said. "What they're talking about is scary cold."
Black Hawk County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said it's likely the secondary roads crews will stay in the garage Wednesday.
"When it's that cold the hydraulic lines freeze up," she said. "Unless there's an emergency and we get called in by the sheriff we probably won't be out, which could make things difficult on the gravel roads."
County motor graders were expected to be out Tuesday until 5 p.m. to keep roads open.
"It is drifting pretty good out int the county," Nicholas said.
The National Weather Service said light snow will continue diminishing across northern Iowa and has ended altogether farther south into central Iowa. However, winds are expected to increase sharply early this morning leading to blowing and drifting snow where appreciable snow has fallen.
This storm will be followed by an extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from late Monday through early Thursday, according to the NWS. Additional warnings, and advisories are expected to be later this morning.
"I think the proper term is nasty cold," Hasenstein told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "We are very confident this cold is going to be significant. ... People are right to be concerned."
Cold weather advisories are in effect across a broad swath of the central U.S., from North Dakota to Missouri and spanning into Ohio. Temperatures will be as many as 20 degrees below average in parts of the Upper Great Lakes region and Upper Mississippi Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Staff writers Nancy Newhoff, Jeff Reinitz, Tim Jamison and Andrew Wind, as well as The Associated Press, contributed to this article.
