New Deere Waterloo manager says she's excited to be back

WATERLOO — John Deere has a new factory manager for its Waterloo Works. She’s no stranger to Deere or the Cedar Valley.
But she is the first woman to hold the post, the latest of several posts of increasing responsibility.
Becky Guinn, a 28-year career Deere executive who previously worked at the Waterloo operation in the mid-2000s, took the reins last fall at Waterloo Deere’s largest North American manufacturing complex. She succeeded Dave DeVault following his retirement.
Guinn, a native of Kansas and a mechanical engineering graduate of Kansas State University, said Deere has supported her and many other women in their career climbs.
She was hired as an intern at the Des Moines Works in Ankeny and spent 14 years there in manufacturing engineering and supply management. The return to Waterloo brings her full circle in many ways.
“I came here in 2006 as a business unit manager out at TCAO (Tractor Cab Assembly Operations, on East Donald Street),” Guinn said. “The first time I came to Waterloo, I put my son in kindergarten.” And now, she said, “I just dropped him off at college at Iowa State. It’s amazing how quick that goes.”
She spent three years in her first stint in Waterloo. Then she moved into a manufacturing engineering director’s position based out of the Quad Cities, “trying to connect over 70 factories around the world around our manufacturing engineering competency and processes and development there.”
Then she took a position in Germany, responsible for the design and sub-assembly of farm equipment operator cabs.
“I took my third- and fifth-grader to Europe. We lived over there for more than two years. It was a good experience, getting exposed to a different culture, language,” she said.
Most recently, she was back at Moline, Ill., as seeding and tillage platform director, responsible for 10 manufacturing locations around the world, also serving in that capacity during some acquisitions of additional facilities. She returned to Waterloo in September.
“My first experience in Waterloo was amazing, from both a work and community perspective,” she said. “It’s always been one of my favorite places to work. It’s awesome to be part of Waterloo and part of the tractor business. The caliber of people who work here are amazing. The products that we make here are the best in the world. It’s an exciting time to be here, as you think about the new next generation of tractors we’re starting to launch this spring. I’m looking forward to being part of that.”
Her son is now a freshman at ISU and her daughter is a high school junior who will complete her secondary education at Bettendorf. Her husband, Dustin, is employed by Plumb Supply in sales, working in the Quad Cities until their daughter graduates from high school.
“We’ve moved around six times already,” she said. “Little bit of the ‘John Deere gypsy tour.’ It’s been awesome for us as a family. Every time we move it brings us closer together.”
She noted that while she is the first woman to hold her current position, there are several women in management positions within Deere in Waterloo.
“I’ve had amazing opportunities to experience the different functions and roles. In Des Moines it was a very diverse workforce and I had a great peer group,” she said.” When I came to Waterloo (in 2006) it was amazing, and probably one of the best peer groups, environments to work in in the company. When I was a business unit manager here, there were actually two other women who were business unit managers in TCAO. It was more about making sure we were running the factory and focused on delivering those results.
“And then I had amazing opportunities to build global relationships around the world,” she said. “So I don’t think that it’s any different than anyone else that’s lived in different locations and different countries — and gotten to know the caliber of people who work for this company.”
And as she re-acquaints herself with Waterloo Works employees, she noted she has another common thread that can serve as an icebreaker for discussion — the new football coach at her alma mater, Kansas State’s Chris Klieman, who is a product of Waterloo Columbus High School.
