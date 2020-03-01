New Deere Waterloo manager says she's excited to be back

“We’ve moved around six times already,” she said. “Little bit of the ‘John Deere gypsy tour.’ It’s been awesome for us as a family. Every time we move it brings us closer together.”

She noted that while she is the first woman to hold her current position, there are several women in management positions within Deere in Waterloo.

“I’ve had amazing opportunities to experience the different functions and roles. In Des Moines it was a very diverse workforce and I had a great peer group,” she said.” When I came to Waterloo (in 2006) it was amazing, and probably one of the best peer groups, environments to work in in the company. When I was a business unit manager here, there were actually two other women who were business unit managers in TCAO. It was more about making sure we were running the factory and focused on delivering those results.

“And then I had amazing opportunities to build global relationships around the world,” she said. “So I don’t think that it’s any different than anyone else that’s lived in different locations and different countries — and gotten to know the caliber of people who work for this company.”