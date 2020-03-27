2 new deaths, 56 new coronavirus cases in Iowa

There were six new cases in northeast Iowa alone. Those new cases include two adults between the ages of 41 and 60 in Black Hawk County, one adult between the ages of 61 and 80 in Butler County, one adult between the ages of 41 and 60 in Hardin County, one adult over the age of 81 in Tama County, and one adult between the ages of 18 and 40 in Winneshiek County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which released the numbers shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.