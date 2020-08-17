New cricket field proposed, possibly at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Erik Blanchard didn’t realize there has been a cricket field in his city since 2012. And he’s a Parks and Recreation commission member.
“I didn’t even realize there was a cricket club around,” Blanchard said.
There is, said club president Darshak Dodiya. But the field isn’t any longer.
The 27th Street field his club used to play on was sold to the school district, and his team hasn’t been able to play any home games this year because of construction related to the new Cedar Falls High School.
The Cedar Valley Cricket Club has grown over the years to around 40 members, most of whom are immigrants from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, where cricket is more popular, he said. They play other teams in the Heartland Cricket League in places like Des Moines, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Omaha during the warm months.
“This sport is pretty much growing, and any help to accommodate it in the Cedar Valley would be really great for the overall game,” Dodiya said.
So Dodiya came before the Cedar Falls Parks and Recreation commission Thursday asking for a new spot, with city staff recommending a look at an unused portion of Roger Birdsall Memorial Park.
The area, a northern portion near Abraham Drive, used to house sand volleyball courts, said recreation and community programs manager Bruce Verink. But those were taken out 20 years ago and moved to Island Park, he said.
“That area really hasn’t had anything going for it,” Verink said.
A regulation-sized cricket field for the type of hard-ball game Dodiya’s club plays needs an elliptical-shaped field about 420 feet or more in length, and the space in Birdsall is “right at that area,” Verink said. Dodiya said his club would be fine with a smaller field as well.
It also requires a concrete or asphalt pitch area, which Verink said he assumed the commission would have the club pay for. The city would also likely grade the area in question, as there were drainage issues.
The commission asked Dodiya to work with operation and maintenance division manager Brian Heath to iron out more details and determine if Birdsall Park would be the recommended spot.
“I like the idea of providing the club a spot,” commissioner Alan Stalnaker said, noting the commission had been similarly accommodating to other such clubs in the past.
“I would agree,” added commission chair Leslie Nixon. “I have been out at Birdsall for many years, and that area is never used. If somebody wants to use it, I say let’s make it work.”
