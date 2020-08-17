New cricket field proposed, possibly at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Erik Blanchard didn’t realize there has been a cricket field in his city since 2012. And he’s a Parks and Recreation commission member.

“I didn’t even realize there was a cricket club around,” Blanchard said.

There is, said club president Darshak Dodiya. But the field isn’t any longer.

The 27th Street field his club used to play on was sold to the school district, and his team hasn’t been able to play any home games this year because of construction related to the new Cedar Falls High School.

The Cedar Valley Cricket Club has grown over the years to around 40 members, most of whom are immigrants from India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, where cricket is more popular, he said. They play other teams in the Heartland Cricket League in places like Des Moines, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Omaha during the warm months.

“This sport is pretty much growing, and any help to accommodate it in the Cedar Valley would be really great for the overall game,” Dodiya said.

So Dodiya came before the Cedar Falls Parks and Recreation commission Thursday asking for a new spot, with city staff recommending a look at an unused portion of Roger Birdsall Memorial Park.